Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Local Government And Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq Inspects Cleanliness Campaign, Seeks Community Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspects cleanliness campaign, seeks community cooperation

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspected 'Suthra Punjab' campaign in DG Khan division Wednesday and sought community cooperation to get desired results from the new cleanliness mechanism

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspected 'Suthra Punjab' campaign in DG Khan division Wednesday and sought community cooperation to get desired results from the new cleanliness mechanism.

The minister chaired a meeting that reviewed the ongoing campaign and it's success level across the division.

MPAs from DG Khan division including Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, Sardar Ahmad Khan Leghari,

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, DC Usman Khalid, other DCs, DPOs and officials concerned joined the meeting, some of them via the video link.

The special aspect of the cleanliness plan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched is the maiden inclusion of villages where the Suthra Punjab campaign is in progress with the same spirit, Zeeshan Rafiq said.

He praised arrangements made under supervision of commissioner. He ordered an advocacy and awareness campaign regarding the program and urged people to cooperate with the administration for it's success.

The Minister warned officials of action in case of negligence in execution of the program.

The Commissioner informed that cleanliness system has been outsourced in all the twelve (12) tehsils of DG Khan division and pledged to enforce orders of Punjab government in letter and spirit.

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional ..

Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: ..

Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engageme ..

Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah

12 minutes ago
 PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak

12 minutes ago
 First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan thi ..

First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert

12 minutes ago
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi off ..

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry ..

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible tra ..

Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible trade routes with Central Asia

2 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

19 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue drive tightened in ICT: CNG station, b ..

Anti-dengue drive tightened in ICT: CNG station, buildings sealed, several arres ..

2 minutes ago
 Muzaffargarh Bar appreciates Pak Armed Forces

Muzaffargarh Bar appreciates Pak Armed Forces

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community ..

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq ins ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan