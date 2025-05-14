- Home
Punjab Minister For Local Government And Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq Inspects Cleanliness Campaign, Seeks Community Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspected 'Suthra Punjab' campaign in DG Khan division Wednesday and sought community cooperation to get desired results from the new cleanliness mechanism
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inspected 'Suthra Punjab' campaign in DG Khan division Wednesday and sought community cooperation to get desired results from the new cleanliness mechanism.
The minister chaired a meeting that reviewed the ongoing campaign and it's success level across the division.
MPAs from DG Khan division including Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, Sardar Ahmad Khan Leghari,
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, DC Usman Khalid, other DCs, DPOs and officials concerned joined the meeting, some of them via the video link.
The special aspect of the cleanliness plan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched is the maiden inclusion of villages where the Suthra Punjab campaign is in progress with the same spirit, Zeeshan Rafiq said.
He praised arrangements made under supervision of commissioner. He ordered an advocacy and awareness campaign regarding the program and urged people to cooperate with the administration for it's success.
The Minister warned officials of action in case of negligence in execution of the program.
The Commissioner informed that cleanliness system has been outsourced in all the twelve (12) tehsils of DG Khan division and pledged to enforce orders of Punjab government in letter and spirit.
