Rain Chills Peshawar, Snowfall Likely In Northern Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Rain in the provincial capital on Monday intensified the cold, forcing residents to turn back to warm clothing after a brief respite from the harsh winter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted further drops in temperature in Peshawar, coupled with the possibility of snowfall in upper regions.

Areas including Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to witness fresh snowfall.

Officials have also cautioned about the risk of landslides in the mountainous terrains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging residents and travelers to exercise caution.

Temperatures in the winter regions are already below freezing, with severe cold gripping the northern belt. Authorities are on alert as the wintry conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.

