Residents Demand Facilities At Taluka Hospital Qasimabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:38 PM

The workers of Qaumi Awami Tahreek and residents of the area have demanded improved treatment facilities and provision of free of cost medicines in Taluka Hospital Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The workers of Qaumi Awami Tahreek and residents of the area have demanded improved treatment facilities and provision of free of cost medicines in Taluka Hospital Qasimabad.

A large number of people led by local Babu Rafique Memon, Rafique Kunrani, Nazir Buledi, Agha Abass, Afzal Chandio, Dildar Abro and others take out a protest demonstration in opposite of Taluka Hospital, Qasimabad.

They demanded availability of doctors and specialists and required medical facilities in the hospital of Qasimabad.

They also demanded provision of free of cost medicines and pathological tests including CT Scan, MRI, Echo, ECG, ETT, Ultrasound, Dialysis, X-Ray and other facilities to the needy patients round the clock in the hospital.

