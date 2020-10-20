Supreme Court adjourns Katas Raj temple suo moto notice case till November

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the suo moto case on drying out of Katas Raj temple's pond in Chakwal, till November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the suo moto case on drying out of Katas Raj temple's pond in Chakwal, till November.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Ch submitted Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report.

He said that the EPA's detailed report indicated the reasons for the underground water and temple pond drying up.

He said that the report also recommended the installation of water meters in the area.

Justice Bandial asked had the Chairman of the Evacuee Trust board Property (ETBP) been appointed? Ramesh Kumar, MNA, said that despite the court order, a bureaucrat Aamir Khan had been appointed Chairman of ETBP, instead of a minority representative.

He said that the ETBP had a total of 1831 temples and Gurdwaras out of which 31 were functional and 1799 Temples and Gurdwaras were not in its direct control, he added.

He said that there were no lights or statues of Hindu deities in the temples of Katas Raj.

The court issued notice to the Chairman ETBP and also sought a comprehensive report.

Justice Bandial said that the court could not hear the case in detail today.

Justice Yahya Afridi also recused himself from the case.