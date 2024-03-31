Open Menu

Woman Hit To Death

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Woman hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A woman was hit to death in Thikriwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 40-year-old Rukhsana Kausar, wife of Tariq Mehmood of Chak No.67-JB Sadhar, was riding a motorcycle when she fell down on the road near Merry petrol Pump Mandi Mor on Bypass Road.

In the meantime, a speedy dumper coming from the rear hit her, resulting in her instant death. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Wife Rescue 1122 Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

20 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

20 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

20 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

20 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan