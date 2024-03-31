Woman Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A woman was hit to death in Thikriwala police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 40-year-old Rukhsana Kausar, wife of Tariq Mehmood of Chak No.67-JB Sadhar, was riding a motorcycle when she fell down on the road near Merry petrol Pump Mandi Mor on Bypass Road.
In the meantime, a speedy dumper coming from the rear hit her, resulting in her instant death. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities.
