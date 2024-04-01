Youm-e-Ali Commemorated With Processions Across Major Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of fourth pious caliph of islam, Maula Ali ibn Abi Talib, was observed with deep reverence and devotion.
Hazrat Ali met his fate tragically on the 21st of Ramazan, 40 AH (661 CE), succumbing to fatal injuries inflicted by a Kharijite dissident, Ibn Muljim, during his journey to perform the Fajr prayer in the city of Kufa, Iraq.
Throughout the country, majalis were held where zakireen narrate and expound upon the life and teachings of Hazrat Ali. Processions, a hallmark of this solemn occasion, traverse the streets, symbolizing unity and remembrance.
In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, processions commenced on Sunday night, culminating at Sehr on Monday.
The main procession in Islamabad, originating from Imambargah Zainabiya, followed its traditional route to Imambargah Asna Ashri.
In Rawalpindi and Peshawar, processions have concluded their routes. However, in Lahore, Karachi, and other regions, processions are underway.
Notably, Lahore's main procession commenced from the historic Mubarak Haveli in Mochi Gate, destined for Karbala Gamey Shah outside Bhati Gate, amidst elaborate security measures.
Stringent security arrangements were in place nationwide, with participants passing through walk-through gates and metal detectors. CCTV surveillance monitors procession routes, while over 5,000 personnel ensure participant safety along the way.
In Karachi, the main procession, starting from Nishtar Park at 1 pm, necessitated road closures secured by containers. Over 5,000 police and Rangers personnel safeguard procession attendees, with the route concluding at Hussainiya Iranain.
Multan also observed the day with solemnity, as the main procession departs from Imambargah in Chah Boharwala. Twelve processions and fifteen majalis are scheduled, guarded by over 1,800 policemen.
As faithfuls pay homage to Hazrat Ali, security remains paramount, ensuring a peaceful and reverent observance of Youm-e-Ali across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle-trailer collision claims life of man9 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Hafiz Naeem as returned candidate on PS 1299 minutes ago
-
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice19 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit for safeguarding public health with tobaco policy reforms in KP19 minutes ago
-
Sinotec Solar to establish 3 GW solar panel plant in Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 647 emergencies in March29 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for arresting Shangla Attack perpetrators40 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues clarification on statement of KP assembly speaker49 minutes ago
-
Over 850 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops since August 0559 minutes ago
-
Two drug pushers held1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Netball Federation's new body elected1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over Constable’s death1 hour ago