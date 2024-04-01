Youm-e-Ali commemorated with processions across major cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of fourth pious caliph of islam, Maula Ali ibn Abi Talib, was observed with deep reverence and devotion.

Hazrat Ali met his fate tragically on the 21st of Ramazan, 40 AH (661 CE), succumbing to fatal injuries inflicted by a Kharijite dissident, Ibn Muljim, during his journey to perform the Fajr prayer in the city of Kufa, Iraq.

Throughout the country, majalis were held where zakireen narrate and expound upon the life and teachings of Hazrat Ali. Processions, a hallmark of this solemn occasion, traverse the streets, symbolizing unity and remembrance.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, processions commenced on Sunday night, culminating at Sehr on Monday.

The main procession in Islamabad, originating from Imambargah Zainabiya, followed its traditional route to Imambargah Asna Ashri.

In Rawalpindi and Peshawar, processions have concluded their routes. However, in Lahore, Karachi, and other regions, processions are underway.

Notably, Lahore's main procession commenced from the historic Mubarak Haveli in Mochi Gate, destined for Karbala Gamey Shah outside Bhati Gate, amidst elaborate security measures.

Stringent security arrangements were in place nationwide, with participants passing through walk-through gates and metal detectors. CCTV surveillance monitors procession routes, while over 5,000 personnel ensure participant safety along the way.

In Karachi, the main procession, starting from Nishtar Park at 1 pm, necessitated road closures secured by containers. Over 5,000 police and Rangers personnel safeguard procession attendees, with the route concluding at Hussainiya Iranain.

Multan also observed the day with solemnity, as the main procession departs from Imambargah in Chah Boharwala. Twelve processions and fifteen majalis are scheduled, guarded by over 1,800 policemen.

As faithfuls pay homage to Hazrat Ali, security remains paramount, ensuring a peaceful and reverent observance of Youm-e-Ali across Pakistan.