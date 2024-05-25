Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Zainab Jamil has received injuries and has been shifted to a local hospital for medical care.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Zainab Jamil, a former actor and model, survived a gun attack by masked assailants in Lahore's DHA Phase IV on Wednesday, the latest reports say.

The incident took place as Jamil was on her way to her salon, and two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on her vehicle, hitting her with six bullets.

Jamil gained fame for her roles in various dramas, including "Khuda Aur Muhabbat," "Sada Sukhi Raho," "Sasural Meri Behen Ka," and "Mannchali," among others.

In December 2020, she announced her departure from showbiz to focus on living in accordance with Islamic teachings and deepen her knowledge of islam.

Despite the intensity of the attack, Jamil survived and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Upon regaining consciousness, she provided a statement, revealing that she had been receiving death threats and had received a threatening letter at her salon.

Although she did not recognize the attackers, she noted that the attack appeared to be meticulously planned, with the assailants ready and armed to target her vehicle.

In response to a complaint lodged by Jamil's uncle, the police initiated an investigation and registered a case against the unidentified assailants. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the crime scene.

Law enforcement officials stated that they were utilizing Safe City cameras to track down the culprits and assured that they would be apprehended soon.