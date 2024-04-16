Expanded, Rebranded National Women's One-Day Tournament To Start Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:53 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The industrial city of Faisalabad is ready to host the expanded and rebranded National Women’s One-Day Tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday.
Until last season, the 45-over competition was contested by three sides – Blasters, Challengers, and Dynamites – under the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament banner.
This year, the Pakistan Cricket board, in its continued endeavor, support and promotion for women’s cricket, has included six regional sides for the competition that will be held in a double-league 50-over format, guaranteeing each side, at least 10, matches. The six regional sides competing in the event, which carries a total prize money of PKR2.245 million, are: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.
The top two sides after 30 league matches will progress to the final on 11 May, with the winning side lifting the silverware and collecting a PKR one million cheque.
The venues for this important event are Jawad Club Cricket Ground, Iqbal Stadium, and Bohranwali Cricket Ground, with Saeed Ajmal academy Ground as the reserve venue.
Omaima Sohail will captain the Karachi Region, Lahore will be led by Kaynat Hafeez, Saima Malik will skipper Quetta, Humna Bilal will lead Multan, while Gull Rukh and Mahnoor Aftab will captain Peshawar and Rawalpindi, respectively.
Fixtures for Wednesday: Quetta vs. Rawalpindi, Jawad Cricket Club Ground; Karachi vs. Multan, Iqbal Stadium; Peshawar vs. Lahore, Bohranwali Cricket Ground.
Fixtures for Friday: Quetta vs. Peshawar, Iqbal Stadium; Lahore vs. Karachi, Jawad Club Cricket Ground; Rawalpindi vs. Multan, Bohranwali Cricket Ground.
