Open Menu

Expanded, Rebranded National Women's One-Day Tournament To Start Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:53 PM

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

The top two sides after 30 league matches will progress to the final on 11 May, with the winning side lifting the silverware and collecting a PKR one million cheque.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The industrial city of Faisalabad is ready to host the expanded and rebranded National Women’s One-Day Tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Until last season, the 45-over competition was contested by three sides – Blasters, Challengers, and Dynamites – under the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament banner.

This year, the Pakistan Cricket board, in its continued endeavor, support and promotion for women’s cricket, has included six regional sides for the competition that will be held in a double-league 50-over format, guaranteeing each side, at least 10, matches. The six regional sides competing in the event, which carries a total prize money of PKR2.245 million, are: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

The top two sides after 30 league matches will progress to the final on 11 May, with the winning side lifting the silverware and collecting a PKR one million cheque.

The venues for this important event are Jawad Club Cricket Ground, Iqbal Stadium, and Bohranwali Cricket Ground, with Saeed Ajmal academy Ground as the reserve venue.

Omaima Sohail will captain the Karachi Region, Lahore will be led by Kaynat Hafeez, Saima Malik will skipper Quetta, Humna Bilal will lead Multan, while Gull Rukh and Mahnoor Aftab will captain Peshawar and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Fixtures for Wednesday: Quetta vs. Rawalpindi, Jawad Cricket Club Ground; Karachi vs. Multan, Iqbal Stadium; Peshawar vs. Lahore, Bohranwali Cricket Ground.

Fixtures for Friday: Quetta vs. Peshawar, Iqbal Stadium; Lahore vs. Karachi, Jawad Club Cricket Ground; Rawalpindi vs. Multan, Bohranwali Cricket Ground.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi Progress Lead Saeed Ajmal Pakistani Rupee Money May Event Top Million

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

3 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

3 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

4 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

6 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

17 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports