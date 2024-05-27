PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 To Kick Off Tomorrow
The Pakistan Cricket Board says a total of 14 University teams - four teams each in Karachi Zone and Lahore Zone while Multan Zone and Rawalpindi Zone will have three teams each.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) The first-ever PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament 2024 will kick off from tomorrow in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan.
The T20 tournament features a total of 14 University teams - four teams each in Karachi Zone and Lahore Zone while Multan Zone and Rawalpindi Zone will have three teams each.
The table-toppers in every zone will qualify for the final at the end of the league stage. The final of the respective zones will be played on 3 June.
Students aged 25 or below will be eligible to take part in the tournament which will help the PCB identify young talent in women’s cricket. Each team will consist of 15 players as 210 players will be in action during the tournament.
Karachi Zone comprises Newport University, University of Karachi, Jinnah University for Women and Hamdard University. The matches will be played at IBA Ground, Karachi.
Lahore Zone consists of Lahore College Women's University, University of Punjab, Government College University and Kinnaird College while the matches will take place at COMSATS, Lahore.
SBBWU, Peshawar, Fatima Jinnah Women's University and International Islamic University make up the Rawalpindi Zone and will contest their matches at Viqar-un-Nisa College, Rawalpindi.
Multan Zone will have three teams: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, Women’s University, Multan and Islamia University, Bahawalpur, with BZU hosting the tournament matches.
Tania Mallick, Head - Women’s Cricket: “The inaugural PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament is a huge step forward in increasing the talent pool in Women’s Cricket. Students across 14 universities in the country will get a great opportunity to not just showcase their talent but also a chance to pursue a professional career in the sport. I look forward to some exciting talent and competitive matches in the tournament.”
