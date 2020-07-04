UrduPoint.com
14 Feared Dead At Flooded Nursing Home In Japan: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:16 PM

14 feared dead at flooded nursing home in Japan: governor

Fourteen people were feared dead after a nursing home was flooded in western Japan on Saturday as record heavy rain hit the region, a local governor said

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Fourteen people were feared dead after a nursing home was flooded in western Japan on Saturday as record heavy rain hit the region, a local governor said.

The victims were found "in cardio-respiratory arrest" at the facility for elderly people that was inundated after a nearby river broke its banks, governor Ikuo Kabashima from the western region of Kumamoto told reporters.

Authorities in Japan use that term before a doctor officially certifies death.

