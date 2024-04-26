Erdogan's White House Talks With Biden On May 9 Postponed: Turkish Official
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on May 9 has been postponed, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.
Had it happened, it would have been the first White House meeting between the two leaders, who last met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
"The visit planned for May 9 was postponed because of a change in Erdogan's programme," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"A new date will be decided" after an exchange between the two presidents, the official added.
Erdogan's planned visit was never officially announced by the Turkish presidency but a Turkish official told AFP in March that it would take place on May 9.
The NATO allies are seeking to rebuild ties strained over a number of disputes including Turkey's delayed approval of Sweden's accession to the NATO alliance.
