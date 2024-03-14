Open Menu

2 Dead In Philippine Capital Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

2 dead in Philippine capital fire

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Two people have died in a fire that engulfed over 50 houses in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the Bureau of Fire Protection said Thursday.

Firefighter Jess Lawrence Acoba told reporters that the victims were trapped in the flame that broke out at around 11:53 p.

m. local time on Wednesday.

He said one of the victims is a female, and the other one has yet to be identified.

It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish the blaze.

