2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Amidst the pressing global imperative to address climate change and transition towards sustainable energy solutions, a chorus of international experts is underscoring the paramount importance of collaboration in advancing energy storage and hydrogen technology.

The 2024 Zhongguancun Forum - Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Forum, convened in Beijing on April 26, provided a platform for renowned experts from across the globe to explore innovative solutions and forge partnerships in these critical fields.

The forum was jointly organized by the Chinese academy of Sciences and the National Energy Administration. Experts from renowned institutions, as well as industry leaders, convened to delve into the implications and applications of energy storage and hydrogen technology within the framework of the dual carbon strategy, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality, experts emphasized the pivotal role of international collaboration. Mark Levine, a Senior Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, stressed that China will be very seriously impacted by climate change.

"lt is thus good (for China and the world) that China has taken a leadership role in reducing the growth in climate emissions. All countries need to do more, as the world is markedly behind schedule in reducing GHG emissions."

Given the magnitude of the greenhouse gas problem, Michael Hood, Professor Emeritus at The University of Queensland and Member of Australian Academy of Technology & Engineering (ATSE), underscored the importance of leveraging all available technologies for energy production and storage, emphasizing the necessity of international partnerships to achieve ambitious climate goals.

Chinese experts echoed the sentiment, affirming the country's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the energy sector. Amidst the global endeavor to tackle climate change and foster sustainable development, China's intensified efforts in advancing energy storage and hydrogen technology underscore the nation's commitment to driving progress towards global carbon neutrality.

The Chinese government's work report for this year has, for the first time, highlighted the acceleration of hydrogen energy development, marking its debut as a pioneering industry in the report. Ding Chibiao, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, outlined the institution's initiatives in advancing the dual carbon strategy and underscored the importance of international collaboration in tackling key technological challenges.

Hydrogen energy is one of the pivotal elements in the latest global energy shift. In recent years, the development of China's hydrogen energy industry has accelerated significantly, and the technology of autonomous fuel cells and their key components has gradually matured and achieved industrial application.

APP/asg