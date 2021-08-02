UrduPoint.com

21 Arrested Over Assassination Attempt On President Rajoelina

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:03 PM

Madagascar authorities have arrested 21 suspects over an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, local media reported on Monday

ANTANANARIVO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Madagascar authorities have arrested 21 suspects over an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, local media reported on Monday.

Berthine Razafiarivony, general attorney of the court of appeal of Antananarivo, told a briefing on Sunday that based on tangible, material evidence in the hands of investigators, the main instigators of the plot have been identified, L'Express de Madagascar reported.

The suspects intended to eliminate five Malagasy political figures, including president Rajoelina, she said.

"Several people were involved in this affair," including five generals from the army and the gendarmerie, Razafiarivony said.

