5.5-magnitude Quake Hits 155 Km NNW Of Houma, Tonga --

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

5.5-magnitude quake hits 155 km NNW of Houma, Tonga --

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 155 km NNW of Houma, Tonga at 03:01 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 19.92 degrees south latitude and 175.97 degrees west longitude.

