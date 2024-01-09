Open Menu

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Tonga Islands --

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Tonga Islands at 0753 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

More Stories From World