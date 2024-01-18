6.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tonga Islands at 04:49:58 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 138.2 km, was initially determined to be at 21.79 degrees south latitude and 175.87 degrees west longitude.