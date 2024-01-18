Open Menu

6.1-magnitude Quake Hits Tonga Islands

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

6.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tonga Islands at 04:49:58 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 138.2 km, was initially determined to be at 21.79 degrees south latitude and 175.87 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Tonga

Recent Stories

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

12 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

12 hours ago
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

12 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

12 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

12 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

12 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

13 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

13 hours ago

More Stories From World