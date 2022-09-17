UrduPoint.com

6.6-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Taiwan's East Coast: USGS

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast: USGS

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit just after 9:30 pm (1330 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometres deep, the USGS said.

Local media initially reported no injuries or damage from the quake.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude slightly lower at 6.

4 but said it was shallower at 7.3 kilometres.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

The island does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake is more powerful than magnitude 7.0.

Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

But the USGS estimated there was a low likelihood of casualties on Saturday, though said some damage was possible.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Taitung Media From

Recent Stories

No evidence to prove the transportation of massive ..

No evidence to prove the transportation of massive petroglyph from Diamer,commit ..

2 minutes ago
 Cellular service in Quetta remained suspended

Cellular service in Quetta remained suspended

2 minutes ago
 Restoration of electricity underway in Sindh on in ..

Restoration of electricity underway in Sindh on instructions of PM

2 minutes ago
 3-day Pak-Turk Health Expo to begin from Oct 6

3-day Pak-Turk Health Expo to begin from Oct 6

2 minutes ago
 King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen ..

King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen's coffin

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American community boosting support to f ..

Pakistani-American community boosting support to flood-hit Pakistan's relief ope ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.