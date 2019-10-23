UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe Calls On China To Release Japanese Professor Detained On Suspicion Of Spying - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:31 PM

Abe Calls on China to Release Japanese Professor Detained on Suspicion of Spying - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged China to release a Japanese professor from Hokkaido University, who was detained in Beijing in September on suspicion of spying, at the meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, media reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged China to release a Japanese professor from Hokkaido University, who was detained in Beijing in September on suspicion of spying, at the meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, media reported on Wednesday.

Wang arrived in Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday. The meeting between the prime minister and the Chinese vice president was held amid a recent thaw in historically strained bilateral ties.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Abe asked Wang to take the necessary measures and handle the case of the Japanese professor in a positive manner, effectively calling for his release.

The man, who was not named, previously worked for the National Institute for Defense Studies in the Japanese Defense Ministry, as reported by local media.

At least 13 Japanese nationals have been detained in China on various charges, including espionage, since 2015.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Beijing Man Tokyo September 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

few seconds

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

19 minutes ago

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

49 minutes ago

China Shouguang vegetable prices up 3.2 pct in pas ..

3 minutes ago

British PM could target election as EU mulls Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.