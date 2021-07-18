About 114,000 Protest Against Vaccination, COVID-19 Safety Measures in France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) About 114,000 people participated in protests held across France against coronavirus vaccination and fresh safety measures, BFMTV reports.

The demonstrations were held in Paris, where about 18,000 people gathered on Saturday, as well as in other parts of France. The regional protests attracted a total of 96,000, according to BFMTV.

On Friday, nine demonstrators were detained in Lyon amid protests against COVID-19 passes.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a health pass, certifying that the bearer has either been fully vaccinated or had a recent, negative COVID-19 test result, would become mandatory in France starting from August for those visiting bars, restaurants, shopping malls, as well as when boarding a train or plane.

Starting from July 21, such a pass will be required to attend cultural events, festivals, amusement parks and various shows and performances.

Concerns have been mounting in France over the Beta variant, as well as the continuing spread of the Delta variant. The country has confirmed a total of over 5.9 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and France's coronavirus death toll stands at over 111,000.