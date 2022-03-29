Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul before the start of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul before the start of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present during the conversation. Abramovich attended Erdogan's opening speech at the palace as well.

Tete-a-tete negotiations between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and Ukrainian delegation member Davyd Arakhamia began after that.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is interested in ensuring that these negotiations yield result, such that will advance the critical goals, which are - first and foremost - putting an end to civilian casualties in Donbas, "which lasted for those long 10 years, while the entire progressive Western community kept silent, not making a single comment of criticism."