UrduPoint.com

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, EU Delegation Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, EU Delegation Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) held two-day talks with the EU delegation led by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, the foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Sunday.

"Senior IEA delegation led by Afghan Foreign Minister H.E. Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held two-day extensive dialogue with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Mr. Tomas Niklasson & accompanying delegation," the spokesman tweeted.

The delegations discussed humanitarian, health, and security issues, and the EU delegation expressed its intention to provide further assistance to the Afghan people. The sides agreed to hold similar meetings in the future.

Afghanistan has been under the Taliban rule since mid-August, when the militants entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of a new interim government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid do ..

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich p ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates RIT-Dubai’s New ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates RIT-Dubai’s New Campus at Dubai Silicon Oasis

3 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Roche colla ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Roche collaborate to provide preventive a ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches ‘Khalifa University ..

Khalifa University launches ‘Khalifa University Enterprises Company’, backed ..

3 hours ago
 Electronic Transactions and Trust Services Law, a ..

Electronic Transactions and Trust Services Law, a major stride towards UAE&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills ..

AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills Diyar Company collaborate to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.