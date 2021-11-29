Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, EU Delegation Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) held two-day talks with the EU delegation led by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, the foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Sunday.

"Senior IEA delegation led by Afghan Foreign Minister H.E. Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held two-day extensive dialogue with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Mr. Tomas Niklasson & accompanying delegation," the spokesman tweeted.

The delegations discussed humanitarian, health, and security issues, and the EU delegation expressed its intention to provide further assistance to the Afghan people. The sides agreed to hold similar meetings in the future.

Afghanistan has been under the Taliban rule since mid-August, when the militants entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of a new interim government.