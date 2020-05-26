UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Ceasefire To Continue For Another Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Afghan Ceasefire to Continue for Another Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The three-day ceasefire announced in Afghanistan on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be extended for another week, an Afghan news agency reported Monday.

Pajwok cited a source close both to the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group as saying that the warring parties would seek to reduce violence after the truce expired.

The Taliban ceased fire on Sunday, in a move welcomed by President Ashraf Ghani who ordered Afghan security forces to stand down. He also announced plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as part of the intra-Afghan peace process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Fire Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

56 minutes ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

56 minutes ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

3 hours ago

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.