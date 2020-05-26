Afghan Ceasefire to Continue for Another Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The three-day ceasefire announced in Afghanistan on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be extended for another week, an Afghan news agency reported Monday.

Pajwok cited a source close both to the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group as saying that the warring parties would seek to reduce violence after the truce expired.

The Taliban ceased fire on Sunday, in a move welcomed by President Ashraf Ghani who ordered Afghan security forces to stand down. He also announced plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as part of the intra-Afghan peace process.