Afghan Diplomat Says Discussed Kabul-Taliban Peace Process With Russian Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal said on Wednesday that he had discussed with the Russian Ambassador in Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan and the role of regional powers in it during a meeting.

"Today had the pleasure to be hosted by Russian Amb for Afghanistan Mr Dmitry Zhirnov for a discussion on the peace process including ongoing IntraAfghan negotiations, challenges & the important role of regional powers in support of the Afghan Peace," Zakhilwal wrote on Twitter.

The meeting comes as the Afghan government continues peace talks with the Taliban in Doha, which kicked off in September. The sides, however, have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground, as clashes between the government forces and the Taliban movement.