Afghan Military Regains Control Over Guzara District in Herat Province - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Afghan government forces have liberated the Guzara district from the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) in the western province of Herat, the Ministry of Defense said.

"#ANDSF & Public Uprising Forces with support from #AAF recaptured the Guzara district of #Herat province, from #Taliban terrorists control today.

Over 100 #Talib terrorists were killed & wounded as result. Additionally, a large amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed," the ministry tweeted late on Friday.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.