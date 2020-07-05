UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants In Helmand Province

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) At least four Taliban insurgents have been killed in a clash with Afghan security forces in the Yakhchal area of Greshk district, Helmand province last night, the 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement on Sunday.

No details were provided regarding possible losses among the security forces.

National defense and security forces conduct joint counterterror operations across Afghanistan amid the long ongoing fight between the government and the Taliban radical movement. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has also strengthened its influence in the conflict-stricken country.

More Stories From World

