Afghanistan Withdraws Participation In UN General Assembly Debate - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:38 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Afghanistan on Monday withdrew its participation in the UN General Assembly high-level debates, spokeswoman for the UN General Assembly's president, Monica Grayley, told Sputnik.

"The Office of the President of the General Assembly was informed that the Member State withdrew its participation in the General Debate," Grayley said when asked why Afghanistan was not appearing on the updated speakers list for Monday.

The issue of Afghanistan's participation was unclear after the Taliban (banned in Russia) submitted a letter to the United Nations last week requesting that it take part in the debate.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Afghanistan's Ambassador to the world body Ghulamnabi Isaczai, appointed by toppled former Present Ashraf Ghani, is set to address the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Dujarric said Afghanistan's permanent diplomatic mission informed the United Nations over the weekend that they would not participate in the UN General Assembly debate.

"We received a communication from them via email that they wish to be taken out from the speaker's list, and we did," he said.

