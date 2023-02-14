UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Air India to Purchase 250 Aircraft From Airbus - Prime Minister's Office

Air India, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, will purchase 250 aircraft from European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to boost its domestic aviation sector, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Air India, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, will purchase 250 aircraft from European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to boost its domestic aviation sector, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Tuesday.

The announcement came during a video call with the participation of Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, as well as representatives from Air India and Airbus.

"Air India and Airbus have signed a contract for the supply of 250 aircraft, 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s to Air India," the office said in a statement.

The Indian prime minister noted the rapid expansion and growth of the civil aviation market in India, as well as the strong presence of French companies in the country.

"I thank my friend @EmmanuelMacron for joining me at the launch of an important partnership between @airindiain and @Airbus that will further strengthen the Indian aviation sector and create opportunities in both nations. This reflects the robust Indo-French Strategic Partnership," Modi said on Twitter.

Tata Sons acquired a 100% stake in Air India, along with its low cost carrier Air India Express, in January last year. In November, Tata Sons announced that its other airline, Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, will be merged with Air India with the goal to make it a leading domestic and international carrier.

