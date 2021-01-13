(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Over 99 percent of cases when side effects were registered in the course of vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V against COVID-19 in Argentina involve only mild symptoms like fever, headache and muscle aches, the Argentinian news agency Pagina 12 said, citing sources in the country's health ministry.

The analysis was based on the results of 89,576 vaccine doses that were administered in Argentina between December 29 and January 8. Of those, 3,453 people had effects related to the vaccination, with 99.3 percent reporting mild symptoms of fever, headache and muscle aches.

Argentina hopes to push ahead with its vaccination campaign as planned, the media outlet reported.

The plan includes administering the second shot to those people who have already been vaccinated with the first component with an interval of at least 21 days between the shots.

On Tuesday, Argentinian secretary for health access Carla Vizzotti said on Twitter that the Argentinian government will continue to work on the possible vaccination strategies to "move towards the beginning of the end of the pandemic and save as many lives as possible."

At the end of December 2020, Argentina received the first 300,000 doses of Sputnik V. Health workers are first in line to be inoculated. The Latin American country is expected to receive the second shipment of the Russian vaccine by the end of the week.