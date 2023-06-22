Amazon, 11 More Foreign Hosting Services Obliged to Open Offices in Russia - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Thursday included 12 foreign hosting providers, including Amazon Web Services, in the list of companies that are obliged to open representative offices in Russia, if they want to continue their work in the country.

The list also includes such hosting services as Hetzner Online GmbH, Network Solutions, WP Engine, HostGator, Ionos, DreamHost, FastComet, GoDaddy, Bluehost, Kamatera and DigitalOcean.

All the companies are also obliged to create an electronic feedback form for Russian users on their websites and register their personal accounts on the Roskomnadzor website to ensure operational interaction with the Russian authorities, the Russian watchdog said in a statement.