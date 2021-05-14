UrduPoint.com
Ankara Says US Religious Freedom Report Chapter On Turkey 'Far From Objectivity'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ankara Says US Religious Freedom Report Chapter on Turkey 'Far From Objectivity'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday criticized the chapter on Turkey in the latest international religious freedom report published by the United States, calling it biased.

On Wednesday, the US Department of State released its 2020 Report on International Religious Freedom. The section on Turkey, which includes cases of the Turkish government's alleged poor treatment of ethnic minorities and religious groups, was of serious concern to Ankara. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom also called for including Turkey in its Special Watch List for religious freedom violations.

"The Chapter on Turkey ... is drawn up in a way far from objectivity.

Turkey has always had a social fabric where individuals of various religions coexisted in peace and harmony. Our country takes the necessary steps not just in words but in deeds to further advance the freedom of religion and worship of all our citizens," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

The diplomat added that the Human Rights Action Plan, which was adopted in Turkey earlier this year, aims to protect freedom of religion as well as safeguard the activities of non-Muslim communities.

Ethnic and religious minorities in Turkey include Kurds, Armenians, Greeks, Turkish Jews and Circassians, among others.

