MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition, supporting the Yemeni government, has downed a drone launched by the rebel Houthi movement into Saudi Arabia, media have reported, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki.

The drone had been launched from the north of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and intercepted at 10:20 p.m.

(19:20 GMT) on Wednesday in the Yemeni airspace, Maliki said, as cited by the Saudi Press Agency.

Maliki pointed out that the Houthis had repeatedly launched drones to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure, while the Saudi forces had intercepted them before they had reached the targets.

The coalition and the Houthis have been exchanging attacks amid a violent conflict in Yemen.

The conflict has been underway since 2015 and has sparked a humanitarian disaster in the country.