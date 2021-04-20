Argentina Started Production of Sputnik V, Will Be Able to Export It in Region - RDIF

Argentina became the first Latin American country to start production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which can be exported to countries in Central and Latin America in the future, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Argentina became the first Latin American country to start production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which can be exported to countries in Central and Latin America in the future, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Laboratorios Richmond SACIF pharmaceutical company today announced the production of the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Argentina. Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to start the production of Sputnik V," the fund said.

It is noted that RDIF and partners had carried out a technology transfer for Laboratorios Richmond, the first batch produced will be delivered to Gamaleya Institute for drug quality control.

"Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start in June. ... Sputnik V produced in Argentina could be exported to countries of Central and Latin America at a later stage," the fund said.

"We are very excited about the possibility of producing Sputnik V in Argentina, a vaccine with which we are already protecting a large part of our population with excellent results. It will be a great opportunity to advance in the fight against the pandemic not only in Argentina, but also in Latin America," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said, as quoted by the fund.

"Argentina was the first country of Latin America to approve Sputnik V and begin using it to vaccinate the population. Today we are delighted to announce that Argentina has become the first country of the region to launch the production of Sputnik V thanks to parthership between RDIF and Laboratorios Richmond. Sputnik V is approved in more than 10 countries of Latin and Central America and production in Argentina will help facilitate deliveries to other partners in the region," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.