Armenia Reports Casualties In Azerbaijan Border Clashes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

Armenia on Tuesday reported casualties and territorial losses in border clashes with Azerbaijani troops that erupted a year after the arch foes fought a war over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Armenia on Tuesday reported casualties and territorial losses in border clashes with Azerbaijani troops that erupted a year after the arch foes fought a war over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

"There are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting that erupted following an attack by Azerbaijani forces," Armenia's defence ministry said, adding that the number of casualties was being verified and that Yerevan had "lost control of two military positions".

