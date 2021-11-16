Armenia reports casualties in Azerbaijan border clashes

Armenia on Tuesday reported casualties and territorial losses in border clashes with Azerbaijani troops that erupted a year after the arch foes fought a war over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory

"There are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting that erupted following an attack by Azerbaijani forces," Armenia's defence ministry said, adding that the number of casualties was being verified and that Yerevan had "lost control of two military positions".