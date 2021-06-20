Armenian Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Polling Station

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Armenian police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at a polling station in the Ararat Region as the country holds snap parliamentary elections.

"Shooting occurred at the 11/11 polling station in the village of Azatashen. A police task force has arrived at the scene. A gas pistol was fired during the quarrel between members of the Prosperous Armenia and Verelk political parties outside the polling station. The gun has been seized, an investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Armenian law enforcement officers recorded 21 cases of voting irregularities, with seven of them being investigated, the head of the police headquarters, Armen Mkrtchyan, said.

"Starting from 8.00 a.m. [4:00 GMT] 21 incidents have been recorded. Legal proceedings were launched in seven cases, the remaining 14 did not contain indications of a crime and are treated as incidents," Mkrtchyan said, adding that most of the violations were related to voter secrecy.

Armenia is holding snap elections with 21 parties and four alliances running for parliamentary seats.