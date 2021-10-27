UrduPoint.com

Armenian President Visits Saudi Arabia For First Time

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Armenian President Visits Saudi Arabia for First Time

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) For the first time in the history of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian visited Saudi Arabia, with which Yerevan has no diplomatic relations, the Armenian presidential press service said in a statement.

"Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia. This unprecedented event will become a turning point in Armenia's international relations.

In the absence of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, no official from Armenia has visited that country since the republic gained independence," the statement said.

"The president of Armenia made a historic step by visiting for the first time the state, which plays an exclusive role in the Arab and Islamic world," it said.

There are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia. This is due to Riyadh's support for Baku's position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

