Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen To Take Part In Drills In Tajikistan In August - Military

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Around 1,000 Russian servicemen will take part in military drills that Tajikistan will host in August close to the border with Afghanistan, with Uzbekistan's participation, the Russian Central Military District said on Tuesday.

Over 1,500 servicemen and around 300 units of weapons and military equipment from the three countries are set to be involved in the drills.

"Around 1,000 Russian servicemen will take part in the trilateral tactical drills of Uzbekistan's and Tajikistan's military contingents, which will be held from August 5-10 in Tajikistan's south," the Russian military said in a statement.

Russian, Tajik and Uzbek servicemen will practice elimination of token intruding terrorist groups and criminal gangs. The drills will include tactical operations with the use of reconnaissance fire and scout-attack systems.

Russia will be represented by motorized infantry, tank force and artillery detachment units, as well as chemical, biological and radiological defense experts and electronic combat forces.

