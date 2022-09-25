- Home
Around 20 Explosions Heard In Kherson As Air Defense Activates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM
KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Around 20 powerful explosions were heard in Kherson, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Traces of air defense missiles were visible in the sky.
