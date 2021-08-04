UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Names Top Brunei Diplomat As Myanmar Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday appointed an envoy to Myanmar after a months-long delay in diplomatic efforts to resolve the coup-hit country's political crisis

Singapore (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday appointed an envoy to Myanmar after a months-long delay in diplomatic efforts to resolve the coup-hit country's political crisis.

ASEAN's foreign ministers said in a joint statement, delayed by internal wrangling, that they welcomed the appointment of Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as the bloc's special envoy.

Member state Myanmar has been in political chaos since the military junta ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, accusing it of fraud during 2020 elections.

More than 900 people have since been killed in the junta's brutal crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

ASEAN, which operates on a premise of consensus and non-interference, has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in April that led to a "consensus statement" that called for an immediate end to violence and a regional special envoy.

ASEAN's joint communique said the envoy's task will include "building trust and confidence" and he will have "full access to all parties concerned".

Yusof has already made one trip to Myanmar for ASEAN since the coup, on June 4, where he met with Min Aung Hlaing.

The appointment of an envoy is expected to clear the way for ASEAN to send emergency aid to help authorities cope with a severe Covid-19 outbreak.

Britain last week warned that half of Myanmar's population of 54 million could become infected within two weeks, and the UN estimates that only 40 percent of health facilities are able to function.

Min Aung Hlaing has promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023, extending a timeline given shortly after the coup.

Related Topics

United Nations San Myanmar Brunei February April June August 2020 All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

9 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

21 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

3 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation o ..

Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation of UN resolutions

7 minutes ago
 Rivalry claims life in faisalabad

Rivalry claims life in faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.