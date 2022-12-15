Ashgabat Suggests Creating Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey Transport Corridor - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow has suggested creating a new Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey transport corridor, the government's Russian-language newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

Berdimuhamedow said this at a meeting with Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

"One of the most promising projects could be a new Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey transport corridor. In this regard, the Turkmen side suggests considering the issue of creating a single logistics center to optimize cargo transportation along this route," the Turkmen leader was quoted as saying.