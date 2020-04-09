UrduPoint.com
Assange's Mother, Australian Lawmakers Urge For His Release To Home Detention

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Christine Assange, mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, on Thursday retweeted letters of Australian lawmakers urging the UK government to release her son into home detention over the heightened coronavirus danger he faces in the UK prison with his chronic lung condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Christine Assange, mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, on Thursday retweeted letters of Australian lawmakers urging the UK government to release her son into home detention over the heightened coronavirus danger he faces in the UK prison with his chronic lung condition.

"Australian MPs/Senators send urgent letters to UK Govt, urging them to release sick & suffering Australian journalist Julian Assange to home detention, to save his life from #COVID19 infected UK prison [.] Great sample letters for supporters!" Christine Assange said.

She added a link to a tweet by Andrew Wilkie, a member of the Australian parliament.

"COVID-19 is in the UK's prisons. #JulianAssange is at high risk due to his chronic lung condition and must be released into home detention. He is no risk to the public. Our letters to the UK Government," Wilkie said, adding a scan of a letter by himself and George Christensen.

