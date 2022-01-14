UrduPoint.com

At Least 108 Civilians Killed This Year In Tigray Airstrikes: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 04:43 PM

At least 108 civilians killed this year in Tigray airstrikes: UN

At least 108 civilians have been killed so far in January in a series of airstrikes in the war-torn northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 108 civilians have been killed so far in January in a series of airstrikes in the war-torn northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations said Friday.

"We are alarmed by the multiple, deeply disturbing reports we continue to receive of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian objects resulting from airstrikes in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

At least 108 civilians have reportedly been killed and 75 others injured since the year began, as a result of air strikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Geneva Ethiopia January From

Recent Stories

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to ..

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to her over non-payment of tax

15 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

34 minutes ago
 Western Countries Welcome Serbia's Referendum - Jo ..

Western Countries Welcome Serbia's Referendum - Joint Statement

3 minutes ago
 UK Economy Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Level in Novem ..

UK Economy Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Level in November - ONS

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University wins Netball Championship held a ..

Punjab University wins Netball Championship held at IUB

3 minutes ago
 No role of Sharif's family in future politics: She ..

No role of Sharif's family in future politics: Sheikh Rasheed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.