UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 People Killed In Armed Assault In Nigeria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

At Least 14 People Killed in Armed Assault in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) At least 14 people were killed as a result of an assault by a group of armed men in a community in the Nigerian state of Zamfara, Nigerian newspaper Daily Post reported, citing the region's police.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses saw over 40 people on motorbikes breaking into the village at about 9 a.m. The criminals told the residents not to leave their homes, began to go inside and take mobile phones, money and other possessions, and also took away herds of cattle and other animals. One eyewitness told the newspaper that the attackers had said they came with a "jihad mission" and that any resistance would be a fatal mistake for the entire community.

None of the terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the attack.

For more than a decade, Nigeria has been facing a violent warfare by the Boko Haram militant group, including terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). In addition to Nigeria, it is confronted by the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Education Jihad Russia Mobile Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria Money Criminals 2015 Post

Recent Stories

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

16 minutes ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

46 minutes ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

25 minutes ago

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

25 minutes ago

Amnesty Says Did Not Receive Suspected Russian Cyb ..

25 minutes ago

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.