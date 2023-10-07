At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injured in Gaza air strikes    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hamas military wing Alqasim Brigades has launched a surprise attack in response to the Israeli attacks.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) At least one hundred sixty Palestinians have been martyred and over one thousand injured in Israel’s attacks on Gaza in occupied Palestine today [Saturday].

On the other side, Hamas military wing Alqasim Brigades has launched a surprise attack in response to the Israeli attacks.

Israeli government has confirmed that at least forty Israelis have been killed while more than 750 Israelis have been injured in a surprise attack by Hamas fighters and al-Quds Brigades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its army is fighting with militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza.

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its military wing al-Quds Brigades fighters have also joined the operation as Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel.

Palestinian fighters crossed the fence into Israeli occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip. They have also captured "many" Israeli soldiers.

According to the reports from the Gaza Strip that the intensity of Israeli aerial bombardment has been increasing. A Palestinian journalist was martyred in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is the only guarantee for “security, stability and peace” in the region.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said the operation was a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.”

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei congratulated Palestinian fighters for the attack.