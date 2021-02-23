At Least 7 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Lake Mariut in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) A fishing boat capsized in Lake Mariut near Egypt's Alexandria, leading to the death of at least seven people, the Egyptian Youm7 daily newspaper reports.

There were over a dozen people in the boat, including children (all members of the same family) at the time of the accident on Monday, the newspaper said.

The boat capsized when the family was returning home from an island on the lake.

Rescue workers continue to search for people who are still missing, according to Youm7.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.