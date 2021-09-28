UrduPoint.com

At Least 9 People Injured As Result Of Double Terrorist Attack In Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

At Least 9 People Injured As Result of Double Terrorist Attack in Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Nine people sustained injuries in a double terrorist attack in the city of Jarablus in the Syrian province of Aleppo, the country's broadcaster Sham FM reported.

The incident occurred in the city center, controlled by the Turkish forces, where a motorcycle and an improvised explosive device exploded, leading to injuries.

Other Arabic-language media reported one death and 12 people injured in the attack.

So far, none of the armed groups operating in the area has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Aleppo Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

45 seconds ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

7 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

22 minutes ago
 Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.