At Least Two Dead In Madrid Building Blast: Mayor
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two people died and several were seriously injured on Wednesday when an explosion ripped through a building in central Madrid, the Spanish capital's mayor said.
"It seems there was a gas explosion in the building," Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters at the scene.