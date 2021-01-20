At least two dead in Madrid building blast: mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two people died and several were seriously injured on Wednesday when an explosion ripped through a building in central Madrid, the Spanish capital's mayor said.

"It seems there was a gas explosion in the building," Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters at the scene.