Attack On UN Compound In Afghanistan's Herat Kills 1 Afghan Police Officer - UN Mission

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) One Afghan police officer was killed and several others were injured after unknown attackers targeted the United Nations compound in the city of Herat on Friday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

"The United Nations in Afghanistan condemns in the strongest terms the attack today on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers," UNAMA said in a statement on Friday, adding that no UN personnel was hurt during the attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the policeman's family as well as wished speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the Government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve peace and stability," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

