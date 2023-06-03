Austin Says Conflict in Taiwan Strait Would Be Devastating, Must Maintain Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating and the United States is committed to maintaining stability in the region.

"Conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating," Austin said on Friday. "So we are determined to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. And so are a growing number of countries around the world."

Tensions over Taiwan significantly increased last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against such a visit.

China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.