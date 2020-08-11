UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Develops Technology To Make Seawater Drinkable Within 30 Minutes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:13 PM

Australia develops technology to make seawater drinkable within 30 minutes

Using only a high-tech filter and the power of direct sunlight, Australian researchers have developed a world-first technology that can make large volumes of seawater safe to drink in less than 30 minutes

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Using only a high-tech filter and the power of direct sunlight, Australian researchers have developed a world-first technology that can make large volumes of seawater safe to drink in less than 30 minutes.

According to the Melbourne-based Monash University, the specially-designed filter is capable of generating hundreds of litres of drinkable water per day, and requires only direct sunlight to purify it, making the process energy-efficient, low cost and sustainable.

Used in making the filters are metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a class of compounds consisting of metal ions that form a crystalline material with the largest surface area of any material known.

During the desalination process, a functionalised MOF filter firstly adsorbs salts from water, which consumes no energy, then the salt filled MOF can be put under sunlight to regenerate, taking less than four minutes, before it can absorb salt from water again.

Lead author of the research, Professor Huanting Wang from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Monash University, said the desalination is a feasible option to address the pressing water shortage crisis around the world.

"Desalination has been used to address escalating water shortages globally. Due to the availability of brackish water and seawater, and because desalination processes are reliable, treated water can be integrated within existing aquatic systems with minimal health risks," Wang said.

"But thermal desalination processes by evaporation are energy-intensive, and other technologies, such as reverse osmosis, has a number of drawbacks, including high energy consumption and chemical usage in membrane cleaning and dechlorination." With low energy consumption and no chemicals needed during the process, Wang said this highlights the durability and sustainability of this new technology for future clean water solutions.

"This study has successfully demonstrated that the photoresponsive MOFs are a promising, energy-efficient, and sustainable adsorbent for desalination," he said.

"Our work provides an exciting new route for the design of functional materials for using solar energy to reduce the energy demand and improve the sustainability of water desalination."

Related Topics

Shortage World Technology Water From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Germany-Russia Relations Too Important to Leave Th ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz condemns attack on party workers, her ..

23 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Became First Country to Register ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch police bust 'largest' cocaine lab at riding ..

2 minutes ago

Webinar held at Superior college

2 minutes ago

Alpacas could hold key to COVID-19 treatments: Aus ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.